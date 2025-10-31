Billionaire Royale Club is a new story-driven digital board game in soft launch on iOS and Android

Get rich fast

Billionaire Royale Club is a casual story-driven board game

Soft launched in major English-speaking countries

New seasons will arrive every ten days

Haegin is back with something a little different - Billionaire Royale Club, a casual board-style adventure that trades traditional battlefields for a luxury cruise liner filled with the world’s most competitive elites.

Now soft-launched in major English-speaking regions, including the US and UK, the game puts a high-society spin on dice-and-board gameplay, blending storytelling, strategy, and a touch of absurd wealth fantasy.

You roll your way across a cruise ship designed like a floating empire of excess, taking part in mini events, investing in properties, and uncovering new chapters in the story of the mysterious 0.1% Club.

Rather than focusing on simple stage progression or endless currency farming, Billionaire Royale Club builds tension through narrative. Every area, from casinos to lounges, serves as a new setting in this slow-burn competition for prestige and fortune.

Each match brings more than luck. You’ll partake in light-hearted minigames, fine-tune your character’s look, and even participate in seasonal challenges that shake up the cruise’s social hierarchy, because being a 0.1%-er was never going to be that easy.

Then there’s the Runway System, which keeps content rotating over ten days to keep things interesting. Starting November 1st, you can expect themed seasons like Aliens, Harvest Operation, and Gourmet Burger Chefs, complete with exclusive costumes, animations, and event rewards.

Billionaire Royale Club has also woven in plenty of daily hooks: log-in bonuses, cooperative events, and ranking challenges that make it easy to dip in without the usual grind. It’s breezy, stylish, and surprisingly layered, the kind of mobile release that slowly grows on you.

If you’re looking for more standout releases, check out our list of the best mobile games of the year (so far). And if you want to check out something different, here are five new games to try this week.