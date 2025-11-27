Billionaire Royale Club is Haegin's new tabletop-inspired release with a resemblance to a certain other

Twisting your moustache yet?

Billionaire Royale Club is out of soft launch and is now available worldwide

It sees you join the ranks of the ultra-rich against the backdrop of a luxury cruise

Navigate the board, take on minigames and enjoy a variety of modes

Considering how much people seem to detest the super-rich nowadays, it's curious that we've got a release that lionises them like Billionaire Royale Club seems to. But after a brief period in soft launch, you'll now be able to get your hands on it to make your own judgement as Billionaire Royale Club hits worldwide launch!

Set amidst the rivalries and drama of a secret social club aboard a luxury cruise ship, Billionaire Royale Club bears some resemblance to Monopoly Go. What with its focus on moving around the board, the use of dice as a mechanic and whatnot.

However, Billionaire Royale Club doesn't just ape the aforementioned hit. Instead, it adds a few twists, such as minigames and an investment system(?) alongside all the usual collectibles and modes to keep you playing. In many ways, it more closely resembles Mario Party than Monopoly in actual gameplay.

Dramatic

Of course, as you may imagine, Billionaire Royale Club is not about to leave its setting and setup unused. One of the core selling points here is plenty of story content for you to uncover, all set against the backdrop of this luxury liner. Each area offers its own distinct map with different hazards and benefits.

While, upon first glance, Billionaire Royale Club seemed like a 'follow the leader' case to me, I admit I'm pleasantly surprised by the features on offer here. Whether that means Haegin can make this stand out in the long term is up to them, but we'll be keeping a close eye on it for sure.

In the meantime, speaking of Monopoly Go, if you're interested in tabletop adaptations, you're more than likely a fan of that mobile hit. So why not check out our list of Monopoly Go Daily Dice links to help you along?