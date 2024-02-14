The Legend of Tartar lets you fight monsters across roguelike pixel-art battles, coming soon to iOS and Android

The Legend of Tartar features pixel art and portrait mode orientation

You'll help defeat the monsters in Tartar's dreams

Pre-orders are now open on iOS and Android

SangHun Han will soon be launching The Legend of Tartar, an adorable pixel-art RPG presented in convenient portrait mode. The game will task you with helping Tartar fight the monsters under the bed - or, more accurately, the monsters that have popped up in Tartar's dreams.

In The Legend of Tartar, you can look forward to helping the titular protagonist get back those long hours of restful and dreamless slumber throughout tactical auto-battles. Just like in your own dreams, you won't have to put in too much effort as things normally play out on their own without your active control. You can collect gear and equip yourself with the right items to survive, as well as achieve powerful skill masteries based on different combinations.

The game also features unique bosses with their own quirks. The roguelike elements, on the other hand, help spice things up as well. And if you're on the hunt for similar games with a retro feel, why not take a look at our list of the best retro-inspired games to play on iOS to get your fill?

At the moment, there's no official word yet on the actual release date, but you can get a headstart by pre-ordering The Legend of Tartar on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Right now though, the App Store says that it's expected to launch on February 26th, so we might not have to wait too long before we can help Tartar get a good night's sleep.

For now, you can also join the community of followers on the official Discord channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.