Bichito Clicker is an idle game where you have to click on invading forces to destroy them

Bichito Clicker is a new idle game now available on Steam and Android for $4.99, which takes the idle game to strange, and somewhat retro, new places. The set-up is simple - you are Ox, a warrior-poet with a slice of toast for a best friend who must duke it out with your evil clone to prevent the destruction of the world.

Simple, right? Well, we're not even going to pretend it is. But outside the story, Bichito Clicker looks like quite the promising idle game. Simply tap the screen to defeat enemies, benefit from the usual idle mechanics, play mini-games and level up the skills of yourself and your team.

Bichito Clicker is available now on Steam and Android!

What struck us the most about Bichito Clicker is the resemblance to old flash games, in a good way. From the rather welcoming if basic art, to the fun concept and even more over-the-top attacks, for those of a certain age, it might remind you of those passion-filled, enthusiastic titles that offered hours of fun despite being a very basic package.

Bichito Clicker looks to be a real evolution on that, offering far more than those ancient relics. However, for an upfront asking price, we're sure that some may shy away. But for those into the fun of idle tapping games, Bichito Clicker looks to be a true new classic in the making.

