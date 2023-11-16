10 amazing games you might not have heard of

With so many releases across the mobile gaming space, it's only natural that some have slipped through the cracks. Whether you are looking for something new from Apple Arcade or something to play with your family, there are actually a lot of options. We've found ten games that we want to highlight, ranging from action platformers to silly mobile racers to sports games, to share with you.

These games, though covering a variety of different genres and graphic styles are all very fun - and all of them have been nominated for the Pocket Gamer Awards 2023, making them the best of the best! We have spent some time with them and want to tell you why each and every one of them is worth some space on your mobile device of choice.

Let's get into the ten games from the Pocket Gamer Awards that you may not have heard of before, and introduce you to each and every one.