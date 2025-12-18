Top 6 games to play this Christmas for Android phones and tablets
Play these games alone or with the whole family this Christmas
Updated: Original list by Dave Aubrey, updated by Stephen Gregson-Wood on December 18th, 2025.
Mobile games are perfect for playing anywhere you are. Any time you need something to distract you from the mundanity of life, mobile games are there for you, and what better time to escape the mundanity than at Christmas?
Now, don't get me wrong, we all love seeing friends and family, but at times, the noise can become a bit overwhelming. Sometimes you might want to just dive into a great game, waiting for dinner to be served or in the travel time between seeing your grandmother and waking up at your own home. Well, that's what mobile games are here for, and hey, you could even play some of them with the family that's visiting during the holidays!
So we've decided to list out five Android games that we think are perfect for playing over the Christmas period, either with friends and family or by yourself, whatever you prefer. There are loads of amazing games available on Android, both free to play and premium, so read on and investigate these games on the Google Play Store for all the entertainment you need this holiday season.
And if you are looking for games that have Christmas themes as their theme, we've got a list of the best Christmas Android games as well.
Stardew Valley
Want to work with your entire family to create some sort of massive farmstead? Well, Stardew Valley has a multiplayer mode where you can all farm, fish, and defeat enemies in the mines together. It's quite fun to focus on daily goals and split up tasks on the farm, and it can keep you busy for hours!
Stardew Valley can be played each year, so that you all can continue on your farmstead and remember what you've done previously. That's what our family does!
Pokemon GO
Sometimes you just need to get outside, right? I feel that urge all the damn time. Family are lovely, but they can also be stressful. Well, what better to do than quickly cool down with a walk around the local area, maybe to the shop if it's open, and spinning a few PokéStops?
For me, it's the perfect way to unwind, and if you haven't been playing Pokémon GO lately, you have missed out on dozens of updates which add many Pokémon and items to the game, in addition to new PokéStops and Gyms.
This is a good time to start playing Pokémon GO, and you'll be able to get out even more once the weather warms up.
Football Manager 26 Mobile
This is the kind of game you can introduce to even your grumpy father or uncle on Christmas Day. Shortly after dinner, everyone's unwinding, and you can introduce Football Manager 26 Mobile to your familial footy fans, and everyone will love the idea of managing their own team.
After all, every footy fan thinks they would do a better job of being a football manager than the people that actually are, so why not put them to the test and see exactly how many matches they win, eh?
But in addition to that, it's somehow cathartic to just sit down with a manager game and stare at spreadsheets for a few hours. Don't judge me.
Dota Underlords
Once upon a time, board games were the ideal Christmas activity, but these days they're a bit old hat. But the nice thing about DOTA: Underlords is that auto chess games play out, well, pretty much automatically, meaning you don't have to remove yourself from the Christmas conversation.
You can chat away with grandma and your aunt about how work is going, all while keeping a game of DOTA: Underlords going on in your hands to keep the time passing quickly. It's a great mix, all the distractions you want, without appearing rude.
Auto chess games are a decent choice, but keep in mind you might be playing for hours…
Among Us
When your family gets together, I am sure there is a bit of drama. Why not add more by introducing Among Us to the mix? I am sure your younger siblings and cousins have been playing it for weeks, so you might as well all play together.
There is nothing like introducing your great-grandmother to a game where she can stab one of her children, causing all sorts of drama - though you may need to decode some words like 'sus' and 'venting' to those in an older crowd. Among Us has been one of the best games of this year, so it's one well worth playing - and you probably already have it on your phone.
My Talking Tom Friends 2
If you're looking for something more family-friendly this festive season, then check out My Talking Tom Friends 2. It's got that cute and cosy vibe that you want when the weather outside is frightful and is packed with enough things to do to keep everyone entertained for hours.
Not only has Outfit7 decorated their popular sim for the holidays. Snow is falling, there are snowmen everywhere, and even an ornately decorated Christmas tree to admire. And, of course, there's also the food. It's not Christmas until there's turkey, right? You can enjoy all of this with the usual cast plus Ginger, who is making his long-awaited return just in time for a second helping of pudding.