My Talking Tom Friends 2 celebrates Christmas with Talking Ginger’s big arrival

Get ready for some good cheer because Talking Ginger is here

Outfit7 is spreading some festive cheer in My Talking Tom Friends 2 this holiday season, adding new festive activities and the lovable Ginger as part of a bumper Christmas update

Announced back in July, Ginger’s return has been long awaited. He was an immediate fan favourite since his introduction all the way back in 2012, and has made an appearance across multiple titles, including: My Talking Tom Friends, Talking Tom Hero Dash, and Talking Tom Gold Run. This is why Ginger’s appearance is the perfect present this Christmas; he makes the Talking Tom & Friends universe feel more complete! Here’s everything you can expect.

A Winter wonderland and Talking Ginger’s new Home

The festive update blesses fans with a winter wonderland, carpeted with snow, decorated with Christmas lights, and a brand new ice skating rink where you’d usually find the town's fountain. In terms of digs, Ginger’s pad isn’t just for show despite being bright, cheerful, and unmistakably him. Beyond the cosmetic, there are fresh interactions and inspired little details, and more ways for your favourite friends to play.

Old Friends, New interactions

An environmental shift sees you welcomed to holiday mode. You will find snowmen, festive animations and the typical treats you’d expect to find at Christmas. These range from puddings, to cookies, cakes and even gingerbread houses to explore. Of course there is also the customary turkey to snack on. To further get your friends into the celebratory mood, you can dress your friends up like Santa, his elves, or even a reindeer. But if that’s not your style then there is always the traditional, and always iconic, ugly Christmas sweater.

Waterpark Fun & Holiday Stickers Across the Talking Tom & Friends Universe

Beyond stuffing Talking Tom and the gang with that lovely Christmas cuisine, you might want to consider burning off some of that energy by playing a new slide-racing mini-game. It’s the perfect way for your talking friends to bond, via some fun, but healthy, competition. And, of course, there will be grass to mow, once the sun is shining and the snow melts. You'll want to keep up appearances, after all.

Across the wider Talking Tom & Friends universe, players will also find seasonal collectibles and rewards - from Christmas stickers in My Talking Angela 2 and My Talking Tom Friends, to special holiday tokens in Talking Tom Gold Run.

The Perfect reunion

Christmas is a time for friends and family to reunite, and what better present then to have the whole gang back together and interacting once more.

So, what are you waiting for, download My Talking Tom Friends 2 and celebrate the holidays with all your favourite friends once more. You can find it available to download and play for free on the App Store and Google Play.