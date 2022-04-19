These 5 Android games are kinda like playing Skyrim on your phone

Enormous worlds made pocket size

Original list by Chris James, updated by PocketGamer Staff.

If you were ever in need of a realistic RPG to give you a feeling of accomplishment and keep you busy for more than just a few minutes every day, the first game that came to mind was probably Skyrim. However, that is not something we have access to at the moment (the genuine Skyrim experience), but we can always get the next best thing.

In today's article, we are going to check out a list of top 5 mobile games like Skyrim that you can play right now. Some of them are guaranteed to give you your daily fill of adventure and others will give you so much action to keep you hooked for hours. No matter what your choice of genre is, chances are we've got it.

Why pick a mobile game like Skyrim?

If you're unfamiliar with Skyrim, then you've not only been missing out but also haven't had a chance to immerse yourself into a wonderful, fantastic world available at the tap of a finger. Choosing a game with a thick plot is more like reading a deeply entertaining novel, and experiencing it firsthand.

Therefore, you need to have some time prepared to dedicate to the game in order to understand all of its nooks and crannies and be able to enjoy it too. Our selection of games features titles such as The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Black Desert Mobile, Eternium and even a couple of others that you might've heard of by now, as honorable mentions.

Let's start with the honorable mentions:

You probably know aboutby now, so we'll cut straight to the chase - if you want a game that keeps on giving, then you should be looking forward to Diablo Immortal, an upcoming aRPG that will blow your socks off. It's the only mobile Diablo game, and it's an upcoming title as of right now. Check out our article on everything you need to know about Diablo Immortal if you're curious to learn more, and you can also take a look at the games like Diablo Immortal

Our second and final honorable mention is another upcoming mobile game, this time one (originally) inspired by Diablo - that is, of course, Path of Exile Mobile. Similar to the first, it's a bloody, gore-y aRPG with an incredibly fascinating and deep narrative. While we don't know exactly when it will release, we do know a lot of other interesting info about PoE Mobile that you might want to check out!