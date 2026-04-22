Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva is a new turn-based mecha RPG out now on Google Play

Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva is a game with...a name, certainly

But this new strategic RPG is not all style and no substance; it actually has a lot going for it

And it's out now on Android via Google Play for you to give it a go!

A good name is worth a thousand words. So believe me when I say that Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva had me blinking in confusion. But could this newly released tactical RPG available now on Google Play, in fact, be a diamond-in-the-rough?

At the very least, you can say that Battlezone Saga: Gacha Diva proudly wears its inspiration on its sleeve. In a world... of war-torn sci-fi action, it's up to you to command your squadron of campy anime girls in battle against the forces of evil. All of whom sport ridiculous, colourful and entertainingly over-the-top weaponry.

Outside of that, this is a pretty straightforward turn-based tactical RPG. Assemble your team of gals and send them into battle. Although, as you've probably guessed, given how much I dislike auto-battlers, it's always good to see a new release like this that embraces proper, engaging gameplay.

Divas assemble

Fortunately, Battlezone Saga isn't all style and no substance. There's actually a dense (and offline!) story campaign for you to sink your teeth into. But I'd assume that if you're playing something named Gacha Diva, you're not looking for the next Tolkien. Probably you're more concerned with the number of outfits you can use to customise your team.

However, F5 Game may be onto a winner here, as according to them, early uptake ahead of the official launch was quite successful. And if I'm any judge, I think there's a hunger at the moment for exciting, strategic RPGs that combine the flashy and camp of more traditional character collectors with tactical thinking.

Looking to put your skills commanding your Gacha Divas to further tests? Well, then you're in luck because mobile is chock-a-block with ways to put your command acumen into practice. Just take a look at our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our favourite picks!