Fragment Zero: The Escape traps you inside a castle full of secrets

First Albert's son went missing. Then Albert too

Explore a mysterious castle full of puzzles

Photograph clues instead of memorising them

Try the opening section for free

You receive a letter from Albert asking for help finding his missing son. So, you travel out to the castle, and now Albert is missing too. That’s how Fragment Zero: The Escape opens - by removing both the people who could explain anything to you.

Albert, Ingrid and Gabriel were a family of scientists who spent years alone in that castle studying crystals in its walls, and Albert eventually built a machine beyond what any of them could control.

Fragment Zero is out now on iOS and Android, and it is point-and-click done straight. Tap to move between rooms, poke at everything, work out which of the objects you are carrying goes in which slot. Nothing has beaten The Room for me yet, so anything that turns up in this territory gets measured against it, whether that is fair or not.

The camera is the smartest thing in Fragment Zero. You carry a journal and can photograph any code, symbol or wall carving you come across, so nothing has to be memorised or scribbled on the back of an envelope.

This is a fairly annoying thing about the genre, so I’m quite pleased to see the ability to take pictures of anything. Hints work along similar lines, nudging you towards the next step instead of just handing over the answer.

The castle itself is an escape room, or an escape-castle? Rooms unlock into other rooms, hidden objects are tucked into the detail, and there is nothing chasing you and no clock running down. Fragment Zero also sits inside the wider Legacy series, so there is lore in here for anyone who has played those.

The opening section is free to try. An in-app purchase unlocks the rest.

If you're looking for more, our list of best narrative adventure games on mobile has plenty more!