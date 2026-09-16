Ever Night: Reawakening codes (September 2026) - Grab yourself some Contract Cards and Diamonds

Want more characters for your team? Or perhaps you're lacking a few resources for upgrades? These Ever Night: Reawakening codes will help.

Overly sexualised female characters aside, Ever Night: Reawakening has a lovely art style. Its many idle RPG battles deliver a solid enough visual spectacle that I don't mind stepping back and watching my troops beat up foes without my assistance.

But as is often the case with the genre, it can become a bit of a grind at times. While the battles are always entertaining, no one likes to lose too many times in a row. So, to help you progress a little faster, I've found the latest Ever Night: Reawakening codes. They provide rewards like Diamonds, Gold, Contract Cards, and Treasure Tickets, among other things. That'll help you grab new characters and upgrade your existing roster.

Ever Night: Reawakening codes

AUGUST - 128 Diamond, 58.9k Gold, Contract Card

BEST777 - 128 Diamond, 58.9k Gold, Contract Card

JULYTIME - 128 Diamond, 58.9k Gold, Contract Card

HOTDAY - 128 Diamond, 58.9k Gold, Contract Card

2000DISCORD - Contract Crystal, Contract Card, 188 Diamond

JUNE111 - 128 Diamond, 58.9k Gold, Contract Card

EVERNIGHT1 - 2 Contract Card, 68 Diamond, 10k Gold

NIGHT777 - 3 Contract Golden Egg, 188 Diamond, 10k Gold

BEST999 - 3 Treasure, 188 Diamond, 10k Gold

EVERNIGHT666 - 3 Treasure, 128 Diamond, 10k Gold

EVERNIGHT777 - Contract Card, 68 Diamond, 10k Gold

EVERNIGHT999 - 2 Contract Golden Egg, 98 Diamond, 10k Gold

JULY777

DISCORD3999

WODERJULY

How to redeem Ever Night: Reawakening codes

Tap your character's portrait in the top right of the screen to open your profile page.

From there, hit the Settings button on the left side. It's in the lower half of the screen and represented by a gear.

Now in the menu, tap the Gift Code button. Then, enter a code from above exactly as written and hit Submit.

Enjoy your rewards!

Redeeming codes in Ever Night: Reawakening is pretty straightforward. However, you must clear Stage 2-7 before you can do so. But if you're reading this, I assume you're already well beyond that point. Once there, it's a simple case of following the steps below:

How to get more rewards

Hong Kong Longsin often release new ones on the game's official Discord channel . Feel free to head there to grab new ones when they release. Alternatively, if you don't want even more channels clogging up your Discord, just check back here now and then. We'll add new ones as they arrive.

And once you've done that, why not snag some goodies in other games? For example, we've scoured the web for Nekomancer codes and RF Online Next codes.