Pokémon Go’s October Community Day puts Zorua in the spotlight

Halloween special

Zorua takes over October Community Day

Evolve it for Zoroark with Sucker Punch

Bonuses continue at PokéStops until 9pm

October's Community Day in Pokémon Go goes to Zorua, a fox whose whole deal is pretending to be something else. Which is fitting, because the event around it is the usual furniture with a new face on it.

You've got 2:00 to 5:00 pm local time on October 10th, and Zorua will be everywhere in the wild for those three hours. Shinies are in the pool, and Special Backgrounds if the day likes you.

Evolve one during the event or within four hours of it finishing, and you'll get a Zoroark that knows Sucker Punch as a Fast Attack. Zoroark's fast moves have never been much to shout about, and this is the one you'll wish you'd bothered with in about eight months when you finally get round to building one.

Bonuses are what you'd expect. Triple XP on catches, double Candy, better Candy XL odds if you're level 31 or up, Incense lasting three hours, Lures up to one, and if you take a few snapshots while you're out you'll get something.

The good news is it doesn't all stop at 5:00. Lured PokéStops keep pulling in Zorua right through to 9:00 pm, shinies and Special Backgrounds included, and you'll get an extra Special Trade with Stardust knocked down by half. There's themed Field Research too, offering Stardust, Ultra Balls, more Zorua.

The Special Research ticket is $1.99 and gets you three Zorua with Special Backgrounds, a few more encounters, a Premium Battle Pass and a Rare Candy XL. No medal and no story this time. You can also gift tickets to anyone you're at Great Friends with, and there's an Ultra Box going for the same money with a ticket and five Ultra Balls in it.

Before you head out, have a flick through our Pokémon Go codes page so you're not standing in a park with eleven Poké Balls.