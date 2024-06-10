Battle Vision Network tasks you with matching colours across turn-based battles, coming to mobile next year via Netflix

Crafted by the minds behind Grindstone

Capybara Games has dropped some exciting details about its upcoming project titled Battle Vision Network, inviting everyone to dive into a new puzzle battler in thrilling online PVP. Crafted by the minds behind Grindstone, the cosy-looking title tasks you with matching colours across tactical turn-based puzzle battles.

In Battle Vision Network, you can look forward to building the ultimate team (with stylised character art!) and taking advantage of their skills for a sweeping victory. "One of the most exciting features to me is the community element,” says Dan Vader, Capy’s creative director. “Every player choice and every battle result impacts the overall stats, tournament outcome, and narrative arc of each season.”

“Battle Vision Network is all about the spectacle,” says Eileen Hollinger, studio president. “BVN is an intergalactic live event - the glitz and glamour show through the bombastic art style, high-octane matches, and dynamic world which gives players more to discover daily with new twists, characters, and challenges.”

Battle Vision Network is set to launch sometime next year, and will land on mobile for Netflix subscribers. This is free to play as long as you're a subscriber to the service. For now though, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Battle Vision Network on Steam at the moment and adding it to your wishlist.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.