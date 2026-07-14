BanG Dream! Our Notes opens global beta sign-ups for this mix of rhythm game and visual novel

BanG Dream! Our Notes has opened global sign-ups for their closed beta

Now you'll be able to get to grips with the exciting mix of narrative and rhythm game

Not to mention checking out new gameplay features such as Anon Tokyo

For whatever reason, the idea of mixing rhythm gameplay with narrative is pretty popular. Just look at the Love Live franchise. And now you can enjoy that same mixture of heartwarming story and fast, peppy gameplay in the upcoming BanG Dream! Our Notes, which has just opened pre-registration for its global closed beta!

The Love Live comparison wasn't for nothing either, as Bang Dream! follows a similar format, although rather than all-female idol groups, it's all-female bands. This entry is the latest in the franchise and follows the exploits of the returning band MyGo!!! and Ave Mujica, as well as two new bands: Millsage and Ikka Dumb Rock!

Guerilla Radio

You can sign up until July 20th for the global closed beta by filling in the official questionnaire . With pre-registration having opened a few weeks ago , it looks like BanG Dream! is trucking along quite quickly towards a global release.

The format may be a bit of a marmite one, but BanG Dream! has more going for it than just rhythm gameplay and occasional interludes. There's the Anon Tokyo feature that sees fan-favourite character Anon Chihaya opening a fashion boutique in Tokyo (in her dreams, but same difference) and offering an insight into her character.

Again, BanG Dream! and games like it are tailored towards a specific audience. It's not quite my thing, but I can see why others would find it a refreshing change from the usual violence-packed RPGs that you'll find on mobile. So keep your eyes peeled for BanG Dream!'s upcoming global release later this year if you're interested!

And in the meantime, if you're looking for something else to keep you occupied ahead of release, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games in soft launch to see some other upcoming games you can play right now?