Sally Face is the tale of one boy, his portable console, a prosthetic face and the horrors

Sally Face sees the popular indie horror make its way to mobile

Solve mysteries as the titular boy without a face, helped by his paranormal game console

Enjoy a launch discount and try all the episodic entries of the series bundled together

The indie horror game is practically a genre unto itself. And with so many of them, there are equally ludicrous and disturbing premises for how the nightmare begins. But I think Sally Face is probably a standalone for its main character literally not having a face, and surprisingly, they're not the villain either!

Sally Face sees you taking on the role of the titular character, a boy with a dark and troubled past, which is probably the best you can hope for, having to wear a prosthetic face after yours was destroyed. With the help of a portable gaming console that allows him to speak with the dead, Sal will have to solve a series of disturbing mysteries plaguing his home town with the help of his friends.

Face... off

With its grimy art style and surprisingly gory visuals, especially where the ghosts are concerned, it's easy to see why Sally Face is inspired by the creator's personal nightmares. And despite all that, there's a colourful, stylised edge to it that also shows the inspiration from 90s cartoons.

This mobile release is made to celebrate 10 years since the launch of the original Sally Face on PC, and for a limited time you'll be able to enjoy a 20% launch discount until August 23rd. Sadly, no demo, it would seem, however.

Sally Face for mobile sees all the episodic entries of the series bundled together, alongside revamped touch controls. It makes for a pretty compelling package for horror fans, especially those who like their scares a bit more surreal, colourful and out there compared to others.

Looking to get more chills up your spine? Not sure where to start for scares on mobile? Then take the legwork out of the thrills and check out our list of the best horror games on Android for some of our personal picks!