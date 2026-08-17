SoulTerra Odyssey sees Bandai Namco take a crack at colourful, roguelike, match-three action

SoulTerra Odyssey is now in soft launch for select regions and promises a mix of match-three and RPG

Coming to us from Bandai Namco, the new release offers a colourful, comic-book-inspired world

Recruit different characters, match to power them up and duke it out with enemies and bosses

Over the weekend, a trailer for a new release caught my eye. With colourful match-three gameplay and some obvious RPG elements, I was curious why I hadn't heard of it before. Imagine my surprise upon finding out that SoulTerra Odyssey had just hit soft launch for Australia, the Philippines, New Zeland and the UK, and from none other than Bandai Namco.

SoulTerra Odyssey pitches itself as a distinctive blend of match-three puzzle gameplay, roguelite upgrades and RPG battles as you explore a colourful cartoon world with just a hint of grit to it. You'll recruit a crew of quirky passengers to help out in your adventures, and leverage their abilities in battle.

Terra firma

SoulTerra Odyssey stands out by not being based on an existing franchise, unlike the majority of Bandai Namco's other mobile releases. Not only that, but the gameplay being pitched as such a distinctive mix of puzzle and RPG (something we have seen before, mind) indicates they're hoping this will break out into the mainstream.

Having had a looksee at SoulTerra Odyssey and what it offers, I'm fairly curious about how it'll be received once it hits full launch. It seems to have everything going for it, from in-depth meta-progression to simple, approachable gameplay, as well as a colourful world and cast to pick from.

At the same time, that lack of a recognisable name could be what dooms it. Bandai Namco have everything from Digimon to Dragon Ball under their belts, and those haven't always struck a chord even with dedicated fans. So, if you're in the Philippines, UK, New Zealand and Australia, you can jump in and have a go at SoulTerra Odyssey, now in soft launch.

SoulTerra Odyssey is still just one of thousands of amazing RPGs that you can play on mobile right now. And if you need some tips on where to start, why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android?