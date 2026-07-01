Bananya Buddies will be the first Crunchyroll original game to make its way to mobile

Bananya Buddies is the first new release to come out of Crunchyroll's new game publishing initiative

It sees players collecting cute fruit-themed felines, whom they work to bring to their backyard

Complete minigames, raise your buddy level and buy different items

With its vast back catalogue of anime hits, Crunchyroll has become the go-to place (for better or worse) to get your animation fix. And that's even extended into mobile gaming. But Crunchyroll have now taken the next logical step, teaming up with TMS Entertainment and Team Mix to introduce their first original game, Banyanya Buddies!

The movie is part of Crunchyroll's Original Game Publishing Initiative, with Bananya Buddies being the very first developed for the program. It's a casual cat-collecting game with a bright yellow banana twist that sees you bringing these adorable fruit-themed felines into the fold.

Like, y'know, nya

Bananya Buddies is based on the currently streaming anime of the same name, which has a pretty narrow focus on cute antics with these creatures. It's the kind of inoffensive stuff that tends to get quite popular these days, but that's precisely what seems to make it so popular, even if it might be a bit pastel and cutesy for some tastes.

If you're like me, then Bananya Buddies will also remind you of another cat-collecting hit, none other than one of our favourites here on the site, Cats & Soup. But Bananya Buddies does stand on its own merits, offering up minigames to earn money that lets you buy new additions for your cat's home. Max your buddy level and try to get your favourite Bananya to stay permanently.

Bananya Buddies is currently available for pre-registration on Android, with iOS soon to be available. Like other Crunchyroll Game Vault games, you'll need to have a subscription to access them, however.

Still, this isn't a bad start for Crunchyroll's new original gaming program. But if you're looking for something you can play right now, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far), which has just recently been updated for July!