Watcher of Realms gives you free Ezio in its latest Assassin’s Creed crossover

The Animus has no off switch

Free Legendary Ezio

New stealth mode

Extra code too

Assassin’s Creed has crossed into enough mobile worlds by now that the Animus must have a loyalty scheme. On August 20th, it will show up in Watcher of Realms, and Tya has received a visitor. No rest for the hidden blade.

The dark fantasy RPG’s Assassin’s Creed collaboration brings Ezio, Eivor, Kassandra, Bayek and Evie Frye into its world for a limited-time story. Their arrival comes courtesy of a dimensional rift, naturally, before the group joins Tya’s heroes against Anubis, Surtr and Hades.

All five Assassins are trying to reclaim the corrupted power of the Demon Tide before Tya’s latest crisis gets any worse. They naturally have a lot to do. The centrepiece is Assassin’s Code, a new mode built around stealth, timing and avoiding detection. It gets closer to Assassin’s Creed’s fantasy than a familiar face on a summons screen. Yay!

Watcher of Realms is also showing off the crossover in a new trailer, with Ezio and Kassandra fighting through Tya alongside its own heroes. It includes the Assassins’ combat styles and skill animations, plus their clash with Anubis. You also get a look at the RPG’s free Hero repositioning during battle.

Event missions will earn free summons, artifacts, Summoning Stones, avatars, frames and emotes. Ezio is available as a free Legendary Hero too. The collaboration also comes with the FreeEpic3rd redeem code.

That grants either Elysia, a Supreme Arbiter hero focused on burst damage, or Ai, who brings control effects. The choice is practical enough for a fresh account. I would still pick the one whose name I can remember when the menu starts asking questions.

Assassin’s Creed may be everywhere, but at least this stop gives you an assassination mode to go with it. Our Watcher of Realms codes list has the rest of the supplies you will need on your adventure.