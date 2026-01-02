Ball x Pit teased as next mobile release from Devolver Digital this year

Having a ball

Ball x Pit could be the next mobile release from Devolver Digital

The publisher teased it on their social media in a recent roundup of releases

Ball x Pit offers roguelike, brick-breaking action in a fantasy world overrun by monsters

With their eclectic catalogue on both mobile, PC and beyond, it's no wonder Devolver Digital are so popular. And as if to celebrate the dawning of a brand-new year, the publisher's recent social media posts highlight a potentially exciting new release. None other than Ball x Pit might be coming to mobile!

Admittedly, there's not much info really beyond that with the post featuring an app icon and name for Ball x Pit alongside existing Devolver mobile releases. But I wouldn't be surprised if we don't have to wait long to see this popular brick-breaker make its way to mobile.

In Ball x Pit, you play an adventurer exploring a pit that was once the great city of Babylon. You'll build your home base and venture into the pit in roguelike fashion to smash your way through hordes of monsters in classic brick-breaking fashion.

This is the pits

Ball x Pit was one of many great releases in a year absolutely saturated with indie hits. With 2025 being the year that the indie market's huge saturation began to become something of a problem, Ball x Pit never seemed to get the limelight as much as it deserved.

But if it is indeed coming to mobile, I've no doubt that Ball x Pit will be a major hit. It has all the trappings necessary with both an extensive metagame and roguelike, fast-paced sessions to play through. And with a very interesting spin on the classic brick-breaker format, I've no doubt plenty of curious players from all genres will be tempted to give it a go.

