Ball x Pit and its roguelike action is now available for pre-registration on iOS and Android

It's the pits, Ball x Pit specifically, as the latest Devolver Digital join opens pre-registration

Plunge into the depths of Ballbylon to rebuild the city and uncover its treasures

Enjoy an intriguing mix of roguelike, brick-breaker, bullet hell and heaven

While today has so far been one for a major new shooter launch and exciting in-person events, we've got a breath of fresh air with an upcoming indie release. Frequent readers may remember Ball x Pit, which was teased for mobile release earlier this year! Well, you'll be glad to learn that pre-registration for iOS and Android is now open.

Ball x Pit is one of those games that offers a bit of a 'fusion cuisine' take on so many genres. We have block-breaker, roguelike, bullet heaven and bullet hell all in the same place as you seek to uncover the treasures at the heart of the fallen city of Ballbylon (yes, really).

There's even some base-building mechanics in there as well! You'll rebuild Ballbylon with over 70 different structures, all of which will unlock new characters and, of course, new balls to bring into the battle. With a projected release for early March, Ball x Pit promises plenty of wacky fun.

Balls to the wall

Given this is a Devolver Digital-published joint, it shouldn't be surprising that there's an undercurrent of irreverent humour in Ball x Pit. But if there's one thing you can count on from the folks over at Devolver, it's that despite this, you still find the developers they work with incorporate very solid mechanics and gameplay loops.

And Ball x Pit is absolutely chock-a-block with stuff to do. Be it that aforementioned base building, finding new treasure hunters lost in the tunnels to recruit to your side, or simply running into more dangerous and weird enemies. Suffice it to say, there are plenty of reasons to hop over to your preferred storefront and pre-register.

