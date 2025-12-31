Off the AppStore: Reviewing the Dimension Incident

The dimensions are bleeding out in a top-secret facility

You are the test subject in a nexus of shifting realities

Evade the twisted terrors as you complete trials to try and escape

Of all the scientific theories floating around in the collective consciousness, one that many of us hope is real is the multiverse theory. We love the idea that there are potentially infinite versions of ourselves, and that this reality exists across countless universes. Whether we will ever be able to visit them is a question that may never be answered, but that's why we have to turn to science fiction and other forms of imagination to bring those realities to us. We have books, movies, games, series, and more that show us different dimensions, and Biznes Bear is showing us another. It's the show that led to the Dimension Incident.

A facility has been established with ample space for experimentation across multiple labs. It has been used to breach the walls between dimensions, but unfortunately, what was uncovered was not the most pleasant. There are dark places, horrors living between spaces and hiding in the cracks of realities. However, using the facility's technology, it's possible to open controlled cracks in certain contained areas. It doesn't end there, since a test subject is needed to determine how the different creatures interact with beings from our world… You are the test subject, and you're in a dangerous situation.

The good news is that there is hope as long as you have wit and a survival instinct. The dimensions that have been opened are controlled to a degree to allow you to explore them relatively safely without being torn apart. That being said, the different dimensions are never arranged the same way twice, and whatever objects were drawn into them may or may not be where you found them previously. As long as you can see the necessary objects, you can perform the required procedures and rituals, and you may get out of the dimensions alive. Of course, you have to assume that you're lucky enough to evade and repel the dimensional horrors wandering around.

The Dimension Incident is a 2D top-down roguelike where you must collect objects and use tools to explore and escape each dimension. There's a lot of variety due to the roguelike environments, but you also have some roguelite tools in the form of perks and crafting before you head into the dimensions. To further challenge your skills, there are multiple difficulties and dimensions to brave if you dare. If anything goes wrong, it will all be recorded in the incident report.

Dimension Incident is available to download and play from its itch.io page!