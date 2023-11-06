Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure is a point-and-click escape room adventure launching on November 13th

HiSv Studio has officially announced the upcoming launch of Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure, a point-and-click detective game-slash-escape room that's landing on Android and on PC this November 13th. In particular, you can look forward to playing as the super-sleuthing legend Sherlock Holmes himself as you solve mysteries across an engaging narrative-driven adventure.

In Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure, you'll need to put on your detective cap to try and foil the dastardly plans of your arch-nemesis Moriarty. You'll need to make sure that your deduction skills are on point, as well as your ability to combine a variety of curious items to solve challenging puzzles. All these are presented with nostalgic visuals and plenty of Easter eggs for fans of the OG Sherlock Holmes tales to find.

The game offers 10 rooms to tinker around with, along with 2 playable characters and 18 NPCs to encounter across 40 puzzles. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're on the hunt for more detective games where you can put your problem-solving skills to the test, why not take a look at our list of the best detective games on Android?

The game will be out pretty soon, so if you're keen on joining in on all the fun and giving the game a go yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Baker Street Breakouts: A Sherlockian Escape Adventure on the Google Play Store for Android devices when it officially launches on November 13th. For now, you can also visit the official Steam page to stay updated on all the latest developments while you wait, join the community of followers on Instagram for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.