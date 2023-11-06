Reverse: 1999 will soon launch its first update with new characters, in-game events and special packs

Fresh from its recent launch on iOS, Android and on PC, Reverse: 1999 is already kicking things off with an exciting new update to the time-travelling RPG with its Version 1.1 patch. Titled "The Theft of the Rimet Cup", the update will land on mobile and on PC on November 9th, letting players welcome Melania, Diggers, and Pickles the Border Collie to the fray.

In the latest update to Reverse: 1999, you can look forward to taking on more seasonal challenges and limited-time events as well. In particular, the "Carnival On The Pitch" garment series will be up for grabs in case you're eager to don Regulus, APPLe and Centurion in new looks.

If you're itching for more freebies to get your hands on while the game is still in its early stages, why not take a look at our Reverse: 1999 redeem codes to get your fill?

Meanwhile, the Time-Limited Seasonal Challenge "UTTU Flash Gathering: Trophy of the Past Glory" lets you collect FAME Cards, which, in turn, can be used to help you complete reading challenges. Plus, the "Bio of the Great Thief" event and "Pickles's Free Translation" will be available to access as well. And finally, you can also prettify your own version of the Wilderness with the new "Where Fog Remains" pack.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun with the latest update, you can do so by downloading Reverse: 1999 on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the latest additions to the game.