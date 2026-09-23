Aniimo, Pawprint Studios' debut creature collector, is out now on iOS and Android

Aniimo, the new creature collector RPG from Pawprint Studios, is out now on iOS and Android

Explore the vast world of Idyll, and use the Twining mechanic to transform into an Aniimo!

Duke it out with your rivals, or work together in egg hunts and meet in the floating metropolis overhead

With Palworld having blown the doors wide open, many other studios are getting in on the Pokémon-style creature collector craze. And alongside Honkai: Nexus Anima, one of the most interesting releases has been Pawprint Studios' Aniimo, which just hit full release on iOS and Android!

Set in the world of Idyll, inhabited by the strange creatures known as Aniimo, this newly released creature collector has you exploring different biomes and discovering their mysteries. The signature mechanic here is that of Twining, which has you literally transform into a chosen Aniimo and navigate the world using their special abilities. All this works to help you explore a vast and varied world ripe for discovery.

Be a Pal

As a Pathfinder, you'll also be able to meet other players in a floating metropolis in the sky, which serves as your hub area. You can even join them in side activities and make use of your Aniimos together, with the Egg Heist mode letting you track down the titular treasures before your rivals do.

And one of the newer additions in the full release is that of your RV. Serving as your home, you can drive it around the world, or set up in a single place, plant crops and live out your agrarian lifestyle!

All of this is packaged in what's claimed to be a true next-gen creature experience. And while Aniimo has stiff competition to grab a slice of the pie set out by the likes of Palworld, its lavish graphics and varied gameplay could be enough to secure Pawprint Studios a solid footing.

And if you're already into your new creature-collecting journey, why not check out our Aniimo codes list? With them, you can get some free Glimmer and other handy resources to make your journey a little easier.