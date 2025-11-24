Azur Lane launches new collaboration with Japanese visual novel series Date A Live

Stay in your lane

Azur Lane is teaming up with the long-running light novel series Date A Live

Seven iconic characters make their debut as shipgirls

There's also the ongoing Black Friday event to sink your teeth into

I find that collaborations in mobile tend to go one of two ways. Either it's a case of 'wow, they got this to go into that?' or, more often, 'Wait, what's this?'. And I think with Azur Lane's latest collab with Date A Live, it's more of the latter. The new collab that's live now brings the cheesy fun of the long-running series to Azur Lane.

Date A Live, despite the name, is actually mostly an action series. Focusing on a future world devastated by something called spacequakes, it sees your requisite, put-upon high-schooler teaming up with a gaggle of girls to defeat the evil Spirits invading from beyond.

The collab sees seven fan-favourite characters joining, and will run until December 3rd. It'll offer limited-time stages packed with rewards, including a new Trust Mission event that'll let you recruit the collaboration shipgirl Kurumi Tokisak entirely free.

In your lane

You'll want to keep your eye on the Limited Construction Pool for these new Super Rare shipgirls, as well as other ways to recruit them for free in the event shop or as drops from the event stages. Be sure to check out our Azur Lane tier list to see where some of these new additions might end up in the rankings!

But for those of you who aren't interested in digging into the new collab, there's still more to sink your teeth into. The Black Friday Event is still ongoing until December 3rd as well, and sees all skins released before June 1st this year make a return to the shop.

