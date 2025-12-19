Azur Lane’s A Note Through the Firmament event adds six new shipgirls, including two ultra rares

More shipgirls are always appreciated

Six new shipgirls arrive in Azur Lane’s limited-time event

Ultra Rare units include William D. Porter and Lexington II

The event runs in two phases until January 7th, 2026

It seems like Azur Lane has no plans to end the year on a quiet note. Straight after the Date A Live collab, we’re diving into another one, this time with the A Note Through the Firmament event. You can expect the usual – more shipgirls, skins, and a bunch of long-term grind incentives that should keep you busy well into January.

Running until January 7th, 2026, the event is split neatly into two phases, and it’s structured in a way that rewards steady participation rather than all-at-once sprinting. Log in consistently during the first part, and you’ll walk away with Hammann II’s new skin, Hammann’s Scrumptious Spells, without having to dip into your cubes at all.

The second phase leans more into choice, with Winter Wishing Well Cards letting you pick one of seven SR shipgirls to start the year with. The roster expansion is what you should be looking out for, though. Six new shipgirls join the lineup, including two Ultra Rare units. William D. Porter (UR) and Cleveland META (SR) can be earned by accumulating event points through stages, while Clarence K. Bronson joins as an Elite reward for hitting higher milestones.

If construction is more your style, the Limited Build pool has plenty to tempt you. Lexington II headlines as an Ultra Rare rate-up, joined by Super Rare Cowpens and Elite Pasadena, giving fleet builders a few strong reasons to spend cubes strategically rather than impulsively.

Cosmetics fans aren’t left out either. Seventeen new skins are rolling out over the course of the event, including L2D options like Lexington II’s The Fluffiest of Maids and Yorktown II’s dual-form An Evening’s Companionship. There’s also a new furniture set to round things out if your dorm is feeling a little stale.

If you’re jumping into the new event and wondering how these new arrivals stack up, it’s worth checking where they land on the current Azur Lane tier list!