Ax RPG II offers a stripped-back but deceptively deep role-playing experience

Just text and numbers

Want to dive into a no-frills RPG? Ax RPG II might be for you

Journey through an open world, interact with NPCs and plan your strategy

The lack of visual variety belies a stunning depth and vast amount of tools at your disposal

When it comes to the RPG genre, we're now well-used to AAA-tier graphics and vast open worlds. But it's quite telling that this revolution has come alongside a return to form and a renewed interest in older games. Ax RPG II offers something a little more stripped back than something like Skyrim and The Outer Worlds.

I do mean stripped-back, by the way, because the first thing that'll probably grab you about Ax RPG II, if nothing else, is the borderline primitive graphics. Consisting mainly of static images and text, this is the turn-based RPG broken down to its bare essentials.

It's not ugly, of course, with some very nice font choices and icons. But the main focus here is on the purported depth and strategic choices available. And with 600 skills to choose from to equip your characters with, a branching storyline and NPCs to interact with, that depth is certainly promising.

If you're looking for long-term commitments, Ax RPG II also offers the Infinite Tower when it's set to arrive at the end of the month. An extra-challenging dungeon with scaling rewards, it's the go-to for those of you who feel that Ax RPG II's vanilla dungeons won't prove much of a threat.

It's always difficult writing about something like Ax RPG II simply because what's there is not something easily discerned by screenshots or description. It's very much up to you whether what I've described grabs you, or whether you can't look past the lack of flash and flair that often defines RPGs nowadays.

But if you are looking to check out other options, you've got plenty to pick from. Why not dig into our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what we've selected, and dig into a vast selection covering sci-fi, fantasy and beyond.