Avernum 4: Greed and Glory finally brings the cult classic back to iPad

Time to head underground

Avernum 4: Greed and Glory has arrived on iPad

Overhauled visuals, new dungeons, and 20+ fresh questlines

More accessible to both newcomers and returning fans alike

I’ve been following Avernum 4: Greed and Glory since its Kickstarter campaign, watching Spiderweb Software rebuild one of its cult favourites from the ground up. And now that the iPad release is here, I’m genuinely curious to see what it feels like in 2025, especially since I haven’t tried the original 2005 version.

Greed and Glory isn’t just a polish pass. Spiderweb went back to square one with a new engine, new visuals, new systems, and a pretty generous amount of new content layered into that already-massive underground world. So now you’ve still gotten an Avernum game with the finesse that you’d find in more modern entries.

Of course, that doesn’t take away from Avernum still remaining the main draw. You're back again in a sprawling subterranean nation stretching for hundreds of miles, filled with crumbling cities, bandits, mages, old magic, and people trying to survive in a place that feels one disaster away from collapse.

Greed and Glory drops you into that chaos as a reluctant hero facing a surge of monstrous forces creeping across the caverns, and the tone is classic Spiderweb – dry humour, political messiness, moral choices that rarely point toward a clean “right”, and side-quests that sometimes surprise you by spiralling into full story arcs.

What’s new this time is surprisingly substantial. There are more than 20 new questlines sprinkled throughout the world, along with expanded dungeons that make the return to familiar areas still feel fresh. The turn-based combat is less clunky, and it gives you more room to experiment with builds, spell combinations, and party compositions without wrestling the UI.

If you’ve been craving a deep, tactical RPG you can sink into over the holidays, this might be the one. And if you want more adventures in the same spirit, our list of the best strategy games on iOS is worth looking into!