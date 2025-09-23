Avernum 4: Greed and Glory brings the iconic underground adventure to iPad

Explore dungeons and questlines

Cult classic RPG with a full remake coming to iPad

Over 20 new questlines, expanded dungeons, and upgraded visuals

Explore, battle, and shape the fate of Avernum

Avernum 4: Greed and Glory is back, and iPad fans are in for a treat. Spiderweb Software’s cult classic RPG, first released in 2005, gets a full remake with a brand new engine. The iPad version is coming soon after the PC and Mac launch on October 22nd, bringing the underground nation of Avernum straight to your tablet.

Returning fans will feel that familiar thrill of exploring the sprawling underworld. Avernum is a place where cities crumble, monsters roam, and every choice carries weight. The remake adds over 20 new questlines, extra dungeons, and fresh lore. For those who loved the original, it’s your chance to revisit the story with upgraded visuals and an expanded world that feels alive in a whole new way.

You’ll take on the role of a reluctant hero, navigating cavernous cities and treacherous ruins. The iPad controls make exploring the vast underground intuitive, while turn-based combat retains all the tactical depth the series is known for. Position your party, cast powerful spells, and outsmart enemies. Your decisions ripple through the world, shaping allies, foes, and the fate of Avernum itself.

Building your party is just as satisfying as ever. Customise characters, mix skills and spells, and experiment with gear to suit your style. The additional questlines and dungeons add hours of fresh content, making the remaster a complete package for both newcomers and longtime fans. This is the same Avernum you remember, but bigger, better, and perfectly suited for touchscreens.