Avakin Life: A few tips to starting your virtual life in style

Avakin Life is a social virtual world where you can create a character and explore the game. Created by Lockwood Publishing, it is very similar to the defunct PlayStation Home, which closed its virtual doors back in 2015 after a seven-year run.

Ironically, PS Home had items you can purchase for your avatar and Lockwood was one of the companies that created these which included apparel and locomotions. They even offered up special events in the former virtual world. In fact, there were many fans that saw Avakin Life as a possible alternative.

And after all of these years, AL is still going pretty strong and with mobile devices that are more powerful than ever, playing and exploring the game is a breeze. Here, we'll give you a few tips that can maybe make adjusting to the Life of Avakin a little easier