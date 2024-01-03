Top 7 Second Life-like games
A list of some of the best games similar to Second Life.
You may at some point have forgotten all about Second Life amidst the emergence of social networks but it has continued to operate on the internet. The virtual world has continued to spin as the game has evolved to keep up with the modern day. It still has the feel of an older game but has gained more functionality and a larger community as a result. You're welcome to create an account and make an avatar to explore this world whenever you have time to log on. However, while the concept may have seemed strange when it first appeared, Second Life is joined by a bunch of other lives.
With so many games, you can play through the virtual lives of a variety of characters, but sometimes you want a life that you can construct. That's why there are online communities and life simulators that you to experience a different kind of life from another perspective in a whole other kind of setting. They can be fantastical or grounded, but it comes down to how you want your virtual representation to be. If you want additional lives to your Second Life, then you should check out one of these popular titles.
1
#Me: 3D Avatar, Meet & Play
Have you ever wanted to be transported to an anime world where you can talk with other anime-style characters? If that's your specific desire, then you've got to check out #Me. The name may be a bit weird, but it's also a pretty accurate description. It's about you joining a whole new anime world and community with other players with the same wish. You can roam around the vibrant 3D world spending your time doing various activities. You can chat, explore, play games, and create memories in a world that has a lot to offer your virtual life aspirations.
2
BUD - Create, Play & Hangout
This is a game that wants you to know you're its friend and that through playing it, you can make other friends. You and other players have signed up to be transformed into chibi characters with round bodies and big heads that somehow achieve perfect balance. It's a fun and adorable world that can be very festive when it wants to be. It offers a lot in terms of customisation by letting you draw your designs and multiple community activities. You can even have more than one character wandering around a world that you create yourself.
3
Pony Town
You may or may not have been following the growth of My Little Pony as it led to the creation of one of the biggest communities. Take that for what you will even if you're not interested in the show because a successful social game has been inspired by it. Yep, welcome to Pony Town which is a peaceful rural area that caters to everything a pony could want. Make a stable full of your ponies and an island for them all to live on. Befriend other people and travel around to new places while participating in numerous events. These colourful ponies could probably make friends with anybody.
4
PK XD: Fun, friends & games
Do you ever wonder what Roblox-style beings get up to when they're not starring in custom worlds? That's an odd thing to ponder but there is an answer in PK XD. Again, we've got another title that doesn't roll off the tongue, but the experience can make up for that. Create your smooth and rounded avatar to enter a world that may as well be made of candy. It's so bright and lively that you think it's all about playing and that's not far off. You're able to spend all your time wandering around, playing games, and meeting other people who just want to have a good time.
5
Avakin Life
It can cost a lot of time and money to look stylish and glamorous, which is something not all of us can invest in. To live out our fashionable fantasies we can turn to games like Avakin Life. While it may not be the smoothest when it comes to life sims, it focuses on trying to emulate casual social situations among human-looking avatars. After you spend some time forming your body and picking out your best outfit, let loose on the virtual city as you go to cafes, clubs, and more to meet other fashionable folks. And when you feel a desire to get away, you can retreat to your custom-made home.
6
Highrise: Virtual Metaverse
With the way cities are growing, a large number of people will end up living in homes in large highrise buildings. This is brought across in a game that is called Highrise. You're entering a world that revolves around a very tall highrise building that has enough room for people from all over the world. Your avatar is more like a doll or action figure than a regular human and the highrise is the model real estate. There are a lot of designs and styles to see as you climb the different levels to meet people, go to social events, and unlock new styles for your avatar.
7
Play Together
The whole point of life sims is for people to meet, socialize, and play together. With a name like Play Together, you have a pretty clear idea of what kind of game to expect. This lovely and clean-looking game has a lot of characters that look like they could be in the Peanuts comics, which makes them more approachable. After you've made your avatar, you can meet people or explore the peaceful natural world. You can play with animals, get decorations for your house, collect photos for your display, and, of course, play games together.
Best upcoming mobile games in 2024