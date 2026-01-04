Athena Blood Twins tier list
| Athena: Blood Twins
And a small chat about the classes in the game.
Updated on January 4th, 2026 - Version: 1.1.5 - Latest Addition: Poseidon
Whether you have SSR or SR heroes, our Athena Blood Twins tier list will teach you the finest choices that every team should include! You'll find out exactly how well each hero ranks and who you should be excited to pull from the gacha.
The best class in Athena Blood Twins for your main characterSince this is an RPG, you play using your main character, which you will have to create at the start. There are four main classes you can pick from:
- Warrior
- Mage
- Archer
- Cleric
These all have different skills and play styles, and sadly, they are not customisable. Once you pick one, that's it. Of course, you can get costumes, but that's different. As mentioned, each class has a different play style, and you can also get some help by equipping heroes - that's where this Athena: Blood Twins heroes tier list will come in handy.
Now, as for picking the "best" class, there's no such thing. Each is good and has its uses. Every class can deal damage and progress well in the story mode, and in dungeons, so it doesn't really matter what you go for. So, pick whichever you like the most!
How are heroes used in Athena Blood Twins?You can equip up to three heroes to help you in battle, and they will fight alongside you in both PvE and PvP. Ideally, you want to pick heroes that deal damage and can provide some utility, but ultimately, everyone ends up going for mainly DPS heroes in the end game.
- Don't forget to claim the latest codes for Athena: Blood Twins if you want some extra goodies!
In this Athena Blood Twins tier list, we ranked all of the heroes (regardless of whether they are SSR or SR). That way, you will know exactly who to use. So long as you have them, of course. Anyway, let's take a look!
S tier | A tier | B tier | C tier
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S tier
- Thor
- Purgatory Thor
- Hela
- Ishtar
- Judge Ishtar
- Netherbeast Hades
- Dracula
- Hattori Hanzo
- Elizabeth
- Poseidon
- Merlin
- Siegfried
- Magic Lamp
- Queen Sheba
Dracula and Hattori Hanzo are the absolute best heroes in Athena: Blood Twins. Unfortunately, they are also SP rarity, which means they're hard to obtain. They are incredibly good at DPS, especially Hattori Hanzo, who excels when there are multiple enemies ahead. Dracula, on the other hand, boosts ally ATK and Crit.
Magic Lamp is a buffer that grants allies a shield that reflects damage. It scales with his and the hero's HP, which works even better with characters that have a pretty high base HP.
2
A tier
- Artemis
- Devil Athena
- Ifrit
- Queen of Egypt
- Saladin
- Dragon of Frost
- Dragon of Fire
- Dragon of Venom
Devil Athena can be obtained for free, and she is a great hero for DPS. She is solid, and since she's free, she can be upgraded quite easily. Since you get her from the start, she will be good all the way until late-game or until you find a better replacement.
Ifrit excels at single-target DPS, but can also deal AoE damage (to up to three targets). She is good, but mainly for PvE, since she doesn't have any additional crowd control or buffs to be positioned higher on our Athena Blood Twins tier list.
3
B tier
- Herakliss
- Gilgamesh
- Pandora
- Brunhild
- Joan of Arc
- Hanuman, the Magic Monkey
- Siren
- Succubus
- Oneiric Witch
- Skeletal Captain
Herakliss is an SSR hero who has crowd control in her kit, but that makes her highly situational. She can be good in some scenarios in PvP, but for PvE, it's better to use someone with more DPS.
Pandora has good AoE damage, targeting up to nine enemies in PvE and five in PvP. However, that doesn't mean her damage is insanely good, so she only landed in the B tier. She's okay if you get her at the start and can use her up to mid-to-late game.
4
C tier
- Lich
- Werewolf Chief
- Wilderness Witch
- Deep Giant
- Harpy Chieftain
- Hrungnir
- Minotaur
- Vivian
- Spider Demon
- Werewolf
- Blade Horror
- Gladiator
- Mummy Warrior
- Mummy Guard
- Skeletal Mage
- Umbral Terror
- Adv. Fire Elemental
- Adv. Water Elemental
- Frost Dragonet
- Flame Dragonet
- Venom Dragonet
- Spartan Fighter
- Viking Shaman
- Bull of Minos
- Skeletal Archer
- Skeletal Warrior
- Maneater Warrior
In the C tier, we have the rest of the heroes. That includes some SR, R and N rarity heroes. I don't recommend using any of them more than you have to, since they tend to fall off quite quickly. It's best to use them up to the point where you get Devil Athena and one more, and then quickly swap them out.
That's our complete Athena Blood Twins tier list with some of my thoughts on the best class in the game.