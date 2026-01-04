And a small chat about the classes in the game.

Updated on January 4th, 2026 - Version: 1.1.5 - Latest Addition: Poseidon

Whether you have SSR or SR heroes, our Athena Blood Twins tier list will teach you the finest choices that every team should include! You'll find out exactly how well each hero ranks and who you should be excited to pull from the gacha.

The best class in Athena Blood Twins for your main character

Warrior

Mage

Archer

Cleric

Since this is an RPG, you play using your main character, which you will have to create at the start. There are four main classes you can pick from:

These all have different skills and play styles, and sadly, they are not customisable. Once you pick one, that's it. Of course, you can get costumes, but that's different. As mentioned, each class has a different play style, and you can also get some help by equipping heroes - that's where this Athena: Blood Twins heroes tier list will come in handy.

Now, as for picking the "best" class, there's no such thing. Each is good and has its uses. Every class can deal damage and progress well in the story mode, and in dungeons, so it doesn't really matter what you go for. So, pick whichever you like the most!

How are heroes used in Athena Blood Twins?

You can equip up to three heroes to help you in battle, and they will fight alongside you in both PvE and PvP. Ideally, you want to pick heroes that deal damage and can provide some utility, but ultimately, everyone ends up going for mainly DPS heroes in the end game.In this Athena Blood Twins tier list, we ranked all of the heroes (regardless of whether they are SSR or SR). That way, you will know exactly who to use. So long as you have them, of course. Anyway, let's take a look!Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.