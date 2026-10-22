Astrae Oratio gets roaring approval from players after recent closed beta test

Astrae Oratio, NCsoft's upcoming anime-inspired RPG, has had a wave of positive feedback

The recent CBT earlier this month received a 93% approval rating from players intending to return

Meanwhile, 80% singled out the world and cast for particular praise

It's rare for us to cover the results of a closed beta, and usually for good reason. It's a time when devs are still ironing out the kinks, and that means there are usually a few teething issues. But sometimes, things are so well received they can't help but crow about them, as Astrae Oratio's 93% approval rate shows.

What that means is that, according to NCsoft, 93% of polled players in the closed beta for their upcoming magic-themed ARPG said they'd be playing on the official launch. 86% came away with an overall positive impression, and 80% singled out the world and its cast for praise. In total, players logged a combined playtime of over 80,000 hours in Astrae Oratio.

Standing oration

With the CBT having run only between October 2nd and the 6th, it may be that when players get their hands on Astrae Oratio proper, they'll have different thoughts. But overall, it seems to me that Astrae Oratio is on the right track.

This is especially important for NCsoft, considering Astrae Oratio is part of a two-pronged assault it's making to bring both this and their other upcoming anime-style RPG, Limit Zero Breakers, to mobile. Both obviously have high production values, so positive player feedback is a promising first sign that investment is paying off.

I think that the make-or-break point for Astrae Oratio will be whether its gameplay mechanics and world really stand out. Limit Zero Breakers offers new twists on the ARPG format, and Astrae Oratio's real-time turn-based combat has some real bite to it. But equally, there's still a lot to prove by NCsoft that makes Astrae Oratio one to watch.

Speaking of anime, though, you may be curious what other great mobile games there are based on Japan's most famous cultural export. In which case, why not check out our list of the best anime-inspired mobile games to find our picks!