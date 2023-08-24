Assassin's Creed Jade will host another closed beta test following this month's successful testing phase

The highly-anticipated mobile Assassin’s Creed entry, previously known as Project Jade, has shown off more of itself while also announcing that a second closed beta test is planned for the near future. Assassin’s Creed Jade, as it is now confirmed to be entitled, will transport players to feudal China this time around, and bring the parkour-filled stealthy series right to our pockets when it eventually releases.

Assassin’s Creed Jade has caused quite a stir since being announced quite a while back, and many players are eager to get their hands on the mobile rendition of the legendary property. While Assassin’s Creed has dabbled in the mobile side of things a few times, this one is seeking to be a fully-fledged experience that will play exactly like the mainline games, allowing phone gamers to finally try out this long-running franchise.

In fact, console players are actually rather jealous of mobile users receiving Jade, as the setting is one of the more unique ones that Assassin’s Creed has utilized. Feudal China adds such a special flair to this historically-based game, and gamers both mobile and console alike are in love with the idea of the stealthy action series going to such a location.

This new gameplay trailer actually shows off quite a bit of what we can expect, and it does look exactly like any triple-A Assasins’s Creed entry, showing that this is not a simple low-budget spin-off, but instead is comparable to the console and PC entries in every way.

On top of that, after a successful closed beta test earlier this month, Jade will now be hosting yet another one in the near future. If you’re interested in applying, you can do so by checking out the official website linked above!