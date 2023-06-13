Assassin's Creed Codename Jade has opened pre-registration for upcoming closed beta test

Level Infinite has been on a roll, showcasing a number of upcoming projects. One of them is a title mobile gamers have been eagerly waiting for - Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade. We know next to nothing about Ubisoft’s next iteration of the legendary franchise, but things are about to come to light as the game opens pre-registrations for a closed beta test.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is the first fully open-world, action-adventure RPG of the series that is being made exclusively for mobile. Android and iOS users can get an early taste of the game by participating in the closed beta test scheduled sometime in the summer.

The next instalment of the franchise takes players all the way back to the third century BC, where they explore ancient China. This was a period when the region had one of its first united empires when trade and culture flourished. As exchanges between the East and West began, more challenges and threats came to the fray, and that’s where the players come in.

Codename Jade covers a massive amount of China, stretching from the Great Wall, all the way to the imperial capital of Xianyang. 2,000 years of history is waiting to be explored, including the breathtaking views, imperial centres full of eastern merchants, and even the secrets behind the mysterious terracotta warriors. Assassin’s Creed games are known for their attention to detail and this title delivers just that.

Besides exploring, it’s also important to keep threats at bay as a lot of dangers lurk in the dark. Players will have to defend the Great Wall and fight the Xiongnu as they disrupt conspiracies and solve even bigger problems. Codename Jade promises to provide the same console experience at no cost alongside the added portability benefit.

Pre-register for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade’s closed beta by visiting the official website.