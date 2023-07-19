Assassin's Creed Codename Jade kicks off its closed beta test early next month

Level Infinite has just dropped massive news as the global closed beta for its highly anticipated title, Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is finally kicking off next month. Ubisoft’s next iteration of the legendary franchise is coming to mobile, and a few lucky players are so close to experiencing it for the first time.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is the first fully open-world, action-adventure RPG that is being released exclusively on mobile. It sends players down the path of Xia, way back to the third century BC, to a time when one of the first united dynasties was established in China. It was an era of immense cultural exchange and trade, which came with its unique challenges and threats that players must conquer.

History buffs will enjoy this one as over 2,000 whopping years of history are just waiting to be explored. All the breathtaking views from the Great Wall to the imperial capital of Xianyang will be seen, alongside centres full of eastern merchants and traders. Whether it is defending the Great Wall, or uncovering the mystery of the Terracotta Warriors, players will be able to experience it all.

As for the gameplay, Level Infinite is working hand-in-hand with Ubisoft to ensure a console-like experience even on smartphones. The high quality established by its predecessors will remain, as will the ability to climb through cities, parkour on the rooftops, and assassin targets using a multitude of unique methods.

The Xiongnu will stop at nothing, and players must beat them and dismantle any conspiracies that may pop up, as loads of new challenges are thrown their way.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade’s closed beta test will begin on August 3rd. Interested players can register for it on the official website, with only some of them being picked to player in the CBT.