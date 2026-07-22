Highway Heroes challenges you to build a truck empire with customised fleets across the USA

Bring on the micromanaging

Build your truck empire

Idle mechanics to help you earn

Customisable fleets with clean UI

I feel like we've discussed the trucking life a few times already on the Pocket Gamer Podcast, but here it is - Highway Heroes is a tycoon sim where, as you might expect, you live the truck tycoon life.

Out now on iOS and Android after it announced its soft-launch last year, it thrusts you into the highways of the USA where you try your best to manage your own fleet across each state, and, given the genre, I don't doubt things will eventually ramp up as you try to expand amidst fuel costs and inevitable repairs.

Just like any other management sim, the stress will always be there, but if you love a good challenge, this should be right up your alley. You'll need to handle different loads and rising petrol prices too, but if things ever get too overwhelming, there's always the idle mechanics to fall back on if you choose.

Logistics aside, you also get to personalise your fleet down to the last detail. That means customising paint schemes, deciding which decals to use, and figuring out the best lighting rigs to pick. It's supposedly incredibly satisfying on mobile since the menus have been tidied up for small screens, and with the isometric views, you won't have to worry about the clutter. That's definitely something I'd appreciate, because if I were already stressing out about every minute detail on my fleet, I wouldn't want to stress about the UI too.

In any case, if all that sounds appealing to you, you can give Highway Heroes a go as a free-to-play sim on iOS and Android. And beyond this, if you're still on the lookout for similar experiences where you can flex your tycoon skills, our list of the best management games on Android is a fantastic place to start rummaging around!