Asphalt Legends Unite launches across the globe with cross-play support and brand-new game modes

Gameloft has announced the official launch of Asphalt Legends Unite, inviting everyone to join in on some high-octane fun on iOS, Android, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Featuring cross-play support so you can duke it out with your online besties no matter what you're playing on, the action-packed racing game will also be released on the Nintendo Switch soon.

Asphalt Legends Unite will officially replace Asphalt 9: Legends on all digital storefronts, with improved multiplayer content for both casual and esports-hungry racers. You can look forward to getting a slice of the action from the classic Career mode, as well as with new additions such as the Singapore track and plenty of new vehicles to tinker around with.

Meanwhile, the Team Pursuit mode will set you off on real-time races asymmetrically with your team. There will be three Security pursuers who need to chase down five Syndicate racers for some multiplayer mayhem.

All these come on top of enhanced dynamic lighting for some welcome eye candy, as well as an improved game engine and a function where you can create your own lobby from a private room.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Asphalt Legends Unite on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.