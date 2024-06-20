Asphalt Legends Unite debuts live-action trailer with actor Frankie Muniz

The Malcolm in the Middle star will feature in-game

Gameloft's Asphalt Legends Unite have debuted a new live-action trailer featuring not just glimpses of new gameplay, but also the famous face of actor and racing-car driver Frankie Muniz. The trailer, which you can view below, hints at the upcoming collaboration with Muniz as well as showing off the new cross-play capabilities of Asphalt Legends Unite.

Frankie Muniz, who most of us will recognise from the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, actually quit acting to pursue his dream of driving for NASCAR. And it seems to have worked out for him, with Muniz driving for a number of competitions in professional racing, so it's no surprise that he's making an appearance in Gameloft's hit game.

During the in-game events featuring Muniz, you'll be able to acquire a car based on the one he races with from July 24 through October 7. You'll also be able to race against Frankie Muniz in a series of in-game events set from July through to October, coinciding with his real-life NASCAR racing schedule.

Not only that but with the new crossplay capabilities you'll be able to play wherever and whenever you choose on a variety of platforms, competing against players from across the world. And if you're attending Gamescom 2024 you may get the chance to nab a limited-edition signed hat from Muniz at a special promotional event.

