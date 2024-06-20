Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - June 20th, 2024

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - June 20th, 2024

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week 

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
  • Battle evil Evilcorp evildoers with mechas
  • Discover the truth of your existence as a sentient pastry
  • Find love with the man who pops out of a black hole in your living room

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world. 

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.

By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.

Let's get on with it!

 

Click Here To View The List »

1
The Legend of Jaffa Brownie

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Action, Adventure
Find out more about The Legend of Jaffa Brownie
The Legend of Jaffa Brownie

We've got radish dads, gingerbread cookie warriors, and now Jaffa cakes - the wonderful world of mobile gaming simply never runs out of ways to make sentient sweets even sweeter. As the title suggests, The Legend of Jaffa Brownie sees you stepping into the cakey shoes of a sugary pastry to battle evil robots and become the legend you're meant to be.

You'll not only solve puzzles, don fancy hats (of course), and platform your way through dangerous ravines and perilous mine carts, but you'll also uncover the dark truth about your own existence as you dive deeper into the Heart of the Factory. Just what kind of sinister sweets and sinful sprinkles await you on your journey?

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

The Legend of Jaffa Brownie icon
Download now!
The Legend of Jaffa Brownie
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

2
Kaiju Attack 2

Developer: Game Stew
Available on: iOS
Genre: Puzzle, Strategy
Find out more about Kaiju Attack 2
Kaiju Attack 2

Polluting the seas and destroying Mother Earth seems to be what humankind does best - at least, that's what the alien eco-terrorists of Kaiju Attack 2 believe. These extraterrestrial threats have taken it upon themselves to rid the world of human beings for good, and it's up to you to prove there's still some good left in humanity despite our wanton neglect of natural resources.

Presented with charming pixel-art visuals and a funky retro soundtrack, this tactical match-3-esque puzzle battler will have you wielding tiles with different abilities and world-ending weapons at your disposal. Defend your home planet against a giant octopus - and maybe try and make sure humans never overfish again after all this, eh?

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Kaiju Attack 2 icon
Download now!
Kaiju Attack 2
Download on the App Store

3
Looped

Available on: iOS + Steam
Genre: Adventure
Find out more about Looped
Looped

Despite what Hollywood naysayers may think, insta-love can actually be a real thing, especially when said love happens to blossom from a black hole in the middle of your living room. In Looped, you'll follow the tale of two lovers who take love at first sight to the next level, even willing to go as far as transcending time and space just to be with the one they love.

Based on the award-winning short film of the same name, Looped is a hand-drawn interactive visual novel filled with point-and-click puzzles and a daring quest for true love. Can you break the loop and find your happily-ever-after against all odds?

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Looped icon
Download now!
Looped
Download on the App Store

4
Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist

Available on: iOS + Android + Steam
Genre: Simulation
Find out more about Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist
Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist

What would the world look like without art? That's something you'll absolutely rage against in Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist, as you strive to bring back all the colour and life that the puppet town of Phénix seems to have lost over time. As a struggling artist, you'll take on a variety of commissions from the townsfolk to hopefully rekindle that love for the arts in the town, all while making a little money along the way - an artist's gotta eat to keep those masterpieces coming, after all.

The charming sim also features convenient touch controls optimised for mobile, letting you unleash your creativity and craft those artistic beauties with ease.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist icon
Download now!
Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

5
Legends of Heropolis DX

Developer: Kairosoft
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Simulation
Find out more about Legends of Heropolis DX
Legends of Heropolis DX

When Evilcorp's evil employees commit evil deeds in the city, who you gonna call? Legends of Heropolis DX tasks you with answering that call as the hero of the town, so you can build your city from scratch and keep the peace in this charming city-builder. You'll recruit warriors to join your noble cause, constructing roads and shops to make the city thrive along the way.

The superhero sim features everything from hapless TV cameramen to giant kaijus rampaging through Heropolis - thankfully, you can pilot a mecha to help you save the day against the dastardly Sergeant Villain and his evil Evilcorp goons.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Legends of Heropolis DX icon
Download now!
Legends of Heropolis DX
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.