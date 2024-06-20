5 new mobile games to try this week - June 20th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Battle evil Evilcorp evildoers with mechas
- Discover the truth of your existence as a sentient pastry
- Find love with the man who pops out of a black hole in your living room
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
The Legend of Jaffa Brownie
We've got radish dads, gingerbread cookie warriors, and now Jaffa cakes - the wonderful world of mobile gaming simply never runs out of ways to make sentient sweets even sweeter. As the title suggests, The Legend of Jaffa Brownie sees you stepping into the cakey shoes of a sugary pastry to battle evil robots and become the legend you're meant to be.
You'll not only solve puzzles, don fancy hats (of course), and platform your way through dangerous ravines and perilous mine carts, but you'll also uncover the dark truth about your own existence as you dive deeper into the Heart of the Factory. Just what kind of sinister sweets and sinful sprinkles await you on your journey?
2
Kaiju Attack 2
Polluting the seas and destroying Mother Earth seems to be what humankind does best - at least, that's what the alien eco-terrorists of Kaiju Attack 2 believe. These extraterrestrial threats have taken it upon themselves to rid the world of human beings for good, and it's up to you to prove there's still some good left in humanity despite our wanton neglect of natural resources.
Presented with charming pixel-art visuals and a funky retro soundtrack, this tactical match-3-esque puzzle battler will have you wielding tiles with different abilities and world-ending weapons at your disposal. Defend your home planet against a giant octopus - and maybe try and make sure humans never overfish again after all this, eh?
3
Looped
Despite what Hollywood naysayers may think, insta-love can actually be a real thing, especially when said love happens to blossom from a black hole in the middle of your living room. In Looped, you'll follow the tale of two lovers who take love at first sight to the next level, even willing to go as far as transcending time and space just to be with the one they love.
Based on the award-winning short film of the same name, Looped is a hand-drawn interactive visual novel filled with point-and-click puzzles and a daring quest for true love. Can you break the loop and find your happily-ever-after against all odds?
4
Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist
What would the world look like without art? That's something you'll absolutely rage against in Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist, as you strive to bring back all the colour and life that the puppet town of Phénix seems to have lost over time. As a struggling artist, you'll take on a variety of commissions from the townsfolk to hopefully rekindle that love for the arts in the town, all while making a little money along the way - an artist's gotta eat to keep those masterpieces coming, after all.
The charming sim also features convenient touch controls optimised for mobile, letting you unleash your creativity and craft those artistic beauties with ease.
5
Legends of Heropolis DX
When Evilcorp's evil employees commit evil deeds in the city, who you gonna call? Legends of Heropolis DX tasks you with answering that call as the hero of the town, so you can build your city from scratch and keep the peace in this charming city-builder. You'll recruit warriors to join your noble cause, constructing roads and shops to make the city thrive along the way.
The superhero sim features everything from hapless TV cameramen to giant kaijus rampaging through Heropolis - thankfully, you can pilot a mecha to help you save the day against the dastardly Sergeant Villain and his evil Evilcorp goons.