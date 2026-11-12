PUBG Mobile Flash puts the battleground in the palm of your hand at less than 1 GB

PUBG Mobile Flash is out now for mobile, offering a lightweight version of the hit game

Experience Erangel and classic Battle Royale mode for less than 1-2gb of download size

You can also line up more content to download and enjoy full crossplay

One of the biggest pain points for gaming nowadays is download size. And on mobile, especially if you're playing via data roaming, that's doubly true. Fortunately, if you're in need of a quick game, PUBG Mobile Flash puts the battleground in the palm of your hand lickety-split!

As you might expect from the name (previously called PUBG Mobile Light), this is a stripped-down version of the original PUBG Mobile. Featuring the main map of Erangel and classic Battle Royale mode, both preinstalled. In total, this download size comes down to a minuscule 1 GB on Android and 2 GB on iOS!

In a flash

Even better, you're not losing out on the other features in PUBG Mobile by playing Flash! You'll find that cross-play is fully supported, as are other modes, maps and even higher-quality textures for the UI. But by default, you get the bare basics and can download the rest when, or if, you decide to.

For those of us who are used to having Wi-Fi whenever we need it, this may seem like a strange idea. But across Asia and beyond, there are plenty of people reliant on cellular internet, and the massive download sizes of some games can be a major strain on the wallet.

With PUBG Mobile continuing to extend its reach across new regions, it makes sense that they'd offer something which lets you sample the complete experience, or at least the core of it, without any of the issues that usually arise from massive download sizes!

And if you're looking for other great mobile games to play, many of which are quite lightweight, then we've got you covered! Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting launches from the last seven days that we think are worth playing!

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