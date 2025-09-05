Riftbusters brings isometric shooter action to mobile as it releases on iOS and Android

Shoot straight, or at a sort of 2.5D angle

Riftbusters is out now on iOS and Android

Blast your way through hordes of alien enemies as a freelance riftbuster in this isometric shooter

Grab epic loot, gear and upgrades to help you along

With Helldivers 2 back in the news for its latest massive update and the launch of its Xbox version, I'm sure there are some fans of the original feeling a bit left out in the cold. Yes, Helldivers 1 is a very strange beast, an isometric shooter. But if you've been missing that sweet, sweet top-down action, maybe Riftbusters is what you've been waiting for?

In this isometric ARPG, you're not the hapless footsoldiers (sorry, special forces) of a totalitarian regime. Rather, you're a freelancer with one mission: repel the alien forces invading Earth by any means necessary.

Of course, the Riftbusters are flashier and a lot faster than your average Helldiver. And with an arsenal of equally flashy weapons at your side, as well as plenty of grenades and gadgets to help you out, it's about time to clean up these rifts and send the aliens packing.

Closing the rift

As explained by Stephen when we first covered it , this is not a hardcore experience for hardcore players. Riftbusters is about having fun, grabbing epic loot and blasting aliens with nary a care in the world. Some may be put off by the colourful atmosphere, but others will likely adore it.

If you're looking for an accessible, fun and fast-paced isometric shooter experience, then you could do a lot worse than Riftbusters. And judging by Phantom Gamelabs' set-up, I would be surprised if we saw Riftbusters grow even more as it gains its footing on mobile.

In the meantime, if Riftbusters isn't quite what you're looking for, then you'll be glad to know there are plenty of other options out there. Feeling overwhelmed? Why not check out our latest list of the top five new mobile games to try this week, where we collate the best launches from the last seven days.