Ameno Chi Hare Onna is Game Freak's latest mobile announcement, and it's all about laundry

Ameno Chi Hare Onna sees Game Freak returning to mobile once more

It's got magical girl antics, cute creatures and... laundry?

Sadly, it's a Japan-only release for the moment

As far as developers go, few are as connected to a single series as Game Freak. But believe it or not the Pokémon studio has dipped their toes into mobile more than once. And now, they've just announced their latest upcoming release for iOS and Android with Ameno Chi Hare Onna.

Described as a 'laundry game' it's a bit more complicated than that, especially as the only source available for the moment is a Japanese-language press release. But it seems to center around the young girl Himawari Haruwatari, who is aided by the strange mystic creature Pon Arai that grants her strange powers connected to the weather.

Looks like rain

Fortunately, there is a full preview livestream that offers us a basic overview of the game, although take this all with a grain of salt as it does rely on Youtube's own automatic translation. But by the looks of things, Himawari will join other magical girls in battling strange possessed everyday objects, whose presence is causing abnormal weather patterns.

Himawari will be tasked with defeating these possessed objects, cleansing the negative energy and returning things to normal. As for laundry? Well, by the sound of things, it's actually connected to your hit points, meaning that you'll be faced with an interesting setup where the weather actually affects how you clean your clothes and regain lost HP. And of course for that you need good weather, so you need to defeat the magical enemies causing it to be abnormal!

It's a refreshingly ludicrous premise, of the kind only Japan can produce. And for the moment, it's sadly only set to be available in the region. But who knows? Enough attention and Game Freak might just turn their eye towards the rest of the world.

Speaking of great games though, if you want to play ones that are available right now, we've got you covered! Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some of our top picks!