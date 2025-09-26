Pikmin Bloom is celebrating Dia de Muertos with a special event alongside a paid Journey Challenge

Bright colours, happy spirits

Collect Calavera Decor Pikmin and dress them up

Personalise your Mii with Flickering Candles

Pikmin Bloom Journey 2025 also goes live

Pikmin Bloom is turning your October walks into something a little more festive with its Dia de Muertos event. Running all month long, it’s a colourful way to collect Calavera Decor Pikmin and dress them up in designs inspired by the holiday. Complete challenge missions, grow seedlings into new Pikmin, and pick up Flickering Candles that unlock Mii costumes to celebrate the season in style.

The Dia de Muertos fun in Pikmin Bloom doesn’t stop at seedlings either. Every challenge mission you clear gives you random rewards, from petals to seedlings, with Big Flowers guaranteeing Gold Seedlings for a little extra sparkle.

Flickering Candles also open the door to event costumes for your Mii, making the whole thing feel like a walking parade. Add in Giant Colourful Mushrooms on weekends, and you’ve got plenty of ways to keep busy.

If you’re feeling extra ambitious, the Event Premium Pass gives you bonus nectar and even more Gold Seedlings, especially handy for finishing those higher stages. Web Store bundles sweeten the deal with candles, coins, and recharge tickets, and there are even early bird perks if you jump in quickly.

And while the Day of the Dead event is the main attraction, there's also a ticketed online outing later this month. Pikmin Bloom Journey 2025 : Challenge Anywhere runs from September 26th to 28th, letting you join remotely for exclusive Yellow Rosette Decor Pikmin, festival postcards, and special Mii gear. Don't forget to be on the lookout for Festival Mushrooms that will appear around the globe.

