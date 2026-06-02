Former Tundra Esports roster joins 1win Team in major Dota 2 signing

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Calling all esports fans; one of the biggest roster moves on the Dota 2 scene just jumped from rumour to reality with international crypto entertainment outfit, 1win, announcing the signing of Tundra Esports.

Effective from 1st June, the signing brings the full team of Pure, bzm, 33, Ari, and Whitemon into the fold under the 1win Team banner. The deal also sees coach MoonMeander, analyst degaz, team manager Jamba, and sports director SweetyPotz donning the organization's colors.

The UK based Tundra Esports team are currently ranked as the number 1 Dota 2 team in the world, having piled up top-tier tournament victories over the last two years and cemented itself among Dota 2's elite.

"We are excited for this new chapter. We wanna show our full potential at every tournament and I know 1win will give us everything we need to focus on that," captain 33 said.

The organization isn't stopping at a simple change of jersey, either. The new squad will carry the 1win name across tournaments, social media, and digital content, while streaming platform W.tv has signed on as an official sponsor of the revamped roster.

The newly assembled team is currently bootcamping in Belgrade, sharpening its skills ahead of the season's grandest spectacles, including the Esports World Cup and The International scheduled later this year.

Meanwhile, Valve's rulebook means 1win can't field two Dota squads under the same umbrella. As a result, the organization's previous roster is heading off to chart its own course as an independent project.

As for the new-look 1win Team, suffice it to say it will be hard to bet against them when they take to the Dota 2 battlefields once again. In fact, their rivals may already be eyeing the respawn timer—and keeping a few buybacks handy.