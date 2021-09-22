Following its arrival to Early Access in July, Featherweight Games has announced that their open-world RPG, Botworld Adventure, will release globally for iOS and Android on October 13th after five years of development.

Botworld is an open-world RPG that sports a lovely, colourful aesthetic and sees you playing as one of four animal classes, which include a cat, dog, buffalo and lizard. Then, once you've picked your character, you'll head out looking for bots to add to your team. You can check out some gameplay in the trailer below.

These little robots are more than happy to battle on your behalf in various arenas. Each has its own powers and abilities that can be upgraded to bolster its skills on the battlefield. To improve your bots, you'll need to scour the landscape for bot recipes and scrap, so expect to dabble in a spot of exploration if you want your team to be the best.

Your input will be far greater than selecting which robots to send into the fight, though. Whilst they tussle in the arena, you can use several powers of your own in a bid to turn the tide of battle. That might include dropping a barrier around one of your ranged units to protect it or launching a poison missile into a group of your foes to whittle down their health over time.

Botworld Adventure will arrive on the App Store and Google Play on October 13th. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. However, depending on your location, you might even be able to play right now on Android since it soft-launched on Google Play in select countries earlier this year.