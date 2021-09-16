Playbest Games are a new publisher looking to release top-tier indie games. Their first release will be Indie's Lies, a roguelike deck-builder that will launch for iOS and Android on 23rd September. The developers have said it draws a lot of inspiration from Slay the Spire, so if that's your jam, this one might be worth keeping an eye on.

It promises to be a beginner-friendly experience but with enough depth that fans of the genre will find plenty to enjoy. As you'd expect from the genre, it will incorporate RPG elements into the deck-building alongside talent and rune systems to add more depth.

At launch, there will be nine playable characters split into three different professions. This will allow players to create numerous builds as they battle their way through randomly generated stages. You can check out some gameplay from Indie's Lies in the embedded trailer above.

Each character has their own story to tell that will be unlocked when players complete the game with each of them. Doing so will uncover clues that will unravel a greater narrative that concerns the world of Indie's Lies as a whole.

On top of picking one of the nine characters, players can invite up to two lieutenants to accompany them. They each have their own positions and upgrade paths. According to Playbest, this means they will play a greater role than simply existing to absorb damage. Instead, they will offer players additional strategic options.

Indie's Lies will release on the App Store and Google Play on 23rd September before heading for Steam in December. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.