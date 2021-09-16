Are you on a mission to become one of the toughest players in A Hero’s Destiny? We're here to help by providing a bunch of codes that will let you claim spins, yens, boosts and XP for free. By using A Hero’s Destiny codes, you will never have to worry about getting stuck while completing the quests.

In A Hero’s Destiny you, along with your in-game friends, will tackle multiple enemies and defeat them to earn points and prove who’s the strongest in the arena. As complete the various challenges, you will encounter powerful bosses and defeating them will reward you generously.

A Hero's Destiny active codes

50mvisits! - 5 Luck Spins

- 5 Luck Spins 90klikes! - 10 Lucky Spins

- 10 Lucky Spins coolsale - Boost

Expired Codes

80k! - 10 Luck Spins

75klikes - 15 Luck Spins

150kfavorites - a Boost

anniversary - x2 XP the code for 1 hour

40m - a Boost

toxin - x2 XP for 30 minutes

nep - 10 Luck Spins

60klikes - 10 Luck Spins

125kfav - 15 Luck Spins

4th - Boosts

30mvisits - a reward

50klikes - x2 XP for 30 minutes

100kfav - x2 strength

100kmembers - x2 Yen

20mil - a boost

arcane - 30 mins of x2 experience

25k - x2 strength and experience

10mil - x2 strength and experience

freeluck - spins & luck

bigstr - x2 strength and experience

bigexp - x2 strength and experience

How to redeem A Hero's Destiny codes?

First, launch A Hero's Destiny and wait till the resources and the main screen complete the loading

Make sure you have a character ready to play or else create a new one

Tap on the Codes button on the left side of the screen

Copy one of the active A Hero's Destiny codes from the list above

Paste it inside the box and press confirm to get the rewards

