EA has announced through a forum post that their upcoming mobile shooter Battlefield Mobile will host several playtests in the Philippines and Indonesia this Autumn. The initial playtests will be for Android only, with additional regions being added in future.

As the game becomes available in different regions, players can pre-register their interest through Google Play. Once they've done that, they will automatically be informed when the game is due to be tested in that country. However, as with all small scale tests, pre-registering doesn't guarantee a slot in the playtest since numbers are limited.

In addition to announcing these upcoming playtests, EAs also detailed more information about Battlefield Mobile. As expected, it will be a free-to-play shooter with in-app purchases. It will feature Battle Passes, collectable cosmetics, and other unlockables. The standard mobile shooter setup, essentially.

The FAQ post also touches on the devices the game is optimised for, though, of course, this may change as development progresses. However, we do know that the upcoming beta requires players to have Android 7.0 and beyond.

Battlefield Mobile is being developed from the ground up specifically for mobile devices, much like Call of Duty Mobile. As such, it will only feature the Grand Bazaar map and the Conquest game mode initially. However, we can expect additional game modes and maps will to be added over time.

If you missed our initial coverage back in April, Battlefield Mobile is being developed by Industrial Toys, which have previously developed Midnight Star and Midnight Star Renegade. We were fans of the first game here at Pocket Gamer but were less enthused about the follow-up.

Battlefield Mobile will release on the App Store and Google Play at some stage. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.