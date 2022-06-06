Battlefield Mobile's best guns in each category

Battlefield Mobile has been in beta for quite some time. If you haven't given it a try yet, check out our Battlefield Mobile download guide. We have been playing it for over two weeks now, and have decided to make a list of the best guns in Battlefield Mobile. The list will help you decide which guns to use and which ones to avoid.

Background

Here are the best guns in CoD Mobile

Battlefield Mobile is a mobile FPS where you jump into action alongside your teammates to defeat enemies and complete objectives. It features various game modes such as team deathmatch, conquest and rush. There are also multiple maps where the battle happens. Some maps are suitable for close combat, while for others you will want to use long-ranged weapons.

Since you can have up to three different weapon loadouts, you should create one loadout for short, medium and long-range. If you want to know the best loadouts in Battlefield Mobile, stay tuned. We will shortly be publishing that too.

Coming back to guns, there are currently eight primary guns, including the F2000, G36C, P90 and QBZ. Since weapon rank, points and optics can highly impact gun performance, for this list, we have compared and tested the guns in their base form and ranked them based on that.

Battlefield Mobile best guns ranking

We have categorized our list of Battlefield guns by weapon type. So we have divided the list into the best Assault Rifles, Carbines, SMGs, LMGs and Sniper Rifles.

More guns will be added in the future, and balance changes will be made, making some guns better and vice-versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this list remains accurate.